Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Tests Positive for COVID

Lt. Gov. Flanagan Received the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Last Spring

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, she announced over the weekend.

Flanagan says she received the positive test after caring for her 8-year-old daughter Siobhan, who tested positive on Oct. 22.

The lieutenant governor received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last spring.

Flanagan said she and her husband, Tom, had been staying home for the past week to care for their daughter and avoid exposing others to the virus.

Flanagan’s brother Ron, who was in his 50s and battling cancer, died of COVID in 2020.