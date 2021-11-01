MNsure Open Enrollment Period Begins Nov. 1

Open Enrollment for MNsure Runs Through Jan. 15, 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn.— Nov. 1 marks the beginning of MNsure’s open enrollment period.

Open enrollment refers to the once-a-year opportunity when all Minnesotans can enroll in affordable, comprehensive health and dental coverage through MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace.

This year, Minnesota’s open enrollment will run from Nov. 1 until Jan. 15, 2022, with two important deadlines:

Minnesotans must enroll by Dec. 15, 2021, to get coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

to get coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Minnesotans have until Jan. 15, 2022, the last day of open enrollment, to enroll in coverage beginning Feb. 1, 2022.

“No matter where you live or how much money you earn, MNsure has health insurance options for you and your family,” said CEO Nate Clark. “MNsure offers free help from our health insurance experts so you can access all the savings you may qualify for and find the right plan to meet your needs and support your unique life story.”

MNsure’s statewide network of certified brokers and navigators is ready and able to assist Minnesotans during open enrollment.

Minnesotans can access this help – completely free of cost – through virtual meetings, phone appointments, or in-person meetings. Appointments will fill quickly, so MNsure encourages Minnesotans to find an assistant near them and schedule a free help session right away.

MNsure Contact Center Hours (Nov. 1, 2021 – Jan. 15, 2022)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays in November: Closed

Saturdays in December: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (except for 12/25)

Sunday: Closed

More information, including Contact Center hours on holidays and extended hours leading up to 2022 enrollment deadlines, is available on the MNsure website.