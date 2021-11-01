New Boutique Opens in Superior

The mother-daughter-run boutique also has home decor with weekly transitions as they gear up for the holidays.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — A new boutique is open in Superior.

“We just want it to be kind of like an experience when you walk into the door,” Kindred Stone & Co Part Owner, Jami Konkler says.

Kindred Stone and Co first opened their doors in early October.

“Whether you’re here for a gift or clothing for yourself or somebody else. You could take a couple of laps and find something,” Konkler says.

“Our big thing is that we want to be all-inclusive. So we do have sizes from small to 3LX,” Konkler says.

“We keep a lot of things local so we’ve got local candles, local soaps,” Konkler says.

“This is a good season where people are switching from their summer clothing to fall or winter trends. We are super excited about Christmas. Just decorations and having holiday stuff.”

It’s something the duo always wanted to do and after finishing up the UWS entrepreneurial training program the entire family helped move into the new spot.

Mom Judy Konkler is happy to spend more time with her kids.

“We get to see each other more than we normally would. We’ve got a lot of the same tastes. I’ve got two other daughters and a son and they’ve all been a part of this. The other daughters help out just as much with their tastes with what they buy,” Kindred Stone & Co Part Owner, Judy Konkler says.

The family is excited to bring this business to the superior community with a variety of products available.

“Sweaters. Especially this time of year. Jeans have been going and some of the home decor candles are always a big item to sell,” Konkler says.