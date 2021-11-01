Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Holds First Practice of Season

PROCTOR, Minn. – In year one of the Emma Stauber era at Proctor Hermantown, she led the Mirage to the section title game. In year two, a perfect undefeated record and the program’s first ever state championship. So on the first day of practice in year, Stauber and the Mirage are ready to prove they’re back for more.

“The mentality that I’m going to have and bring to the team is yes we can do it, but also that it never happened so that we’re still chasing that dream and obviously we want to do it again,” Stauber said.

After graduating 10 seniors last year, the Mirage will have a different look this season.

“A lot of these eighth graders and ninth graders that are trying out this year, usually we hadn’t had that in previous years but that’s a really good group of girls so that will definitely help us out,” senior center Ember Kehtel said.

Despite that, the Mirage still have plenty of players who experienced last year’s state championship and that mix should help them stay focused and motivated.

“Last year obviously motivates all of us older girls who were apart of it last year. If we help the younger girls and include them in everything that we can and bring them to the level that we did last year, we can do that too,” senior forward Rylee Gilbertson added.

After tryouts wrap up on Tuesday, Proctor/Hermantown plans to build relationships within the team and will lean on that as they start this season.

“Let’s start building our family, and we need to do that especially with a lot of the new faces,” Stauber said.

All with the goal of making another run this year and continuing to showcase the talent in Northern Minnesota.

“We’ve been begging for respect up in the Northland. People are starting to realize like hey we can play up here. The one thing that we’ve done with our team is really focus on ourselves and who we are and want we want to do,” Stauber said.

“Last year, everyone underestimated us and no one thought that we could win and then we finally did so I think people are getting to know that the Mirage program is something to watch out for,” Gilbertson added.

The Mirage will open the 2021-22 season next Friday night at East Grand Forks.