Produce Prices on the Rise Due to Supply Chain Issues

DULUTH, Minn.- The current national supply chain issue is starting to affect grocery stores and shoppers in the Northland.

Produce prices are rising as distribution delays and weather have played a considerable role in this year’s harvest season.

Not only is there a shortage of product due to rough farming conditions, but with the lack of employees in larger distribution companies, there is a delay in transporting products.

A limited supply of more expensive products from distributors is causing local grocers like Mount Royal Market to raise their prices.

“For produce, it can be anything from weather to natural disaster, or in recent times in the pandemic has had a great effect on how quickly products can get to market or like the supplies getting to market,” said Interim Produce Manager Pete Altonen. “It seems like sometimes we can’t get certain things.”

Local stores aren’t expecting to run out of any produce items this holiday season but will know more as we move into the winter months.