U of M Offering Free Or Reduced Tuition To Native American Students

MINNEAPOLIS, (FOX 9) – The University of Minnesota is offering free or greatly reduced tuition for Native American students on any of its five campuses.

Starting in Fall 2022, the U of M will provide a scholarship covering full tuition at the Crookston, Duluth, Morris, Rochester or Twin Cities campus for first-year or Tribal college transfer undergraduate students with an annual family income under $75,000. Students from higher-earning families will be eligible to receive highly discounted tuition through the program, according to a news release.

Students must be enrolled citizens in one of the state’s 11 federally recognized Tribal Nations and come to the university straight from high school or transfer from a Minnesota-based Tribal college to qualify.

The University of Minnesota Native American Promise Tuition Program expands upon the existing full tuition waiver program on the U of M-Morris campus. As part of the program, the university will also reinforce existing student support programs on its campuses, including the Circle of Indigenous Nations student services office and the American Indian Cultural House on the Twin Cities campus.

The new initiative is one of the nation’s most comprehensive free and reduced tuition programs for Native American students, the U says.