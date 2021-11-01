U of M Offering Free, Reduced Tuition to Native American Students on All Campuses

First-year or tribal college transfer undergrads from families making under $75,000 will be eligible to have 100% of their tuition waived.

DULUTH, Minn.- The University of Minnesota will be offering free or reduced tuition for Native American students at all five campuses, including UMD.

In the Native American Promise Tuition Program, first-year or tribal college transfer undergrads from families making under $75,000 will be eligible to have 100% of their tuition waived.

Students from higher-earning families (up to $125,000 annually) will be eligible to receive highly discounted tuition through the program, as much as 80 to 90 percent in many cases.

Students must be citizens of one of the state’s 11 federally recognized tribal nations.

U of M officials say the number of Native American students enrolled on campuses doesn’t reflect the state’s diverse population, so they hope it removes financial barriers to college.

“The campuses should be reflective of the public in Minnesota,” said Karen Diver, Senior Advisor to U of M’s President of Native American Affairs.

“Tribes are very large employers in rural Minnesota they have workforce development needs, their citizens would like to be able to come home and contribute,” she said. “So this is another incentive for our native learners to invest in their knowledge and skill-building.”

The program will start for freshmen and transfers from tribal colleges in the Fall of 2022.