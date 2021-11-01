UWS Men’s Basketball Ready to Open Season With Exhibition Action Against UMD

The action starts with the women's game at 5:30 p.m. and then men take the court after.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The college basketball season will tip-off Tuesday night right here in the Northland.

The UW-Superior men’s basketball team will get things started with their annual exhibition against UMD. The team says there’s always a lot to learn when they head across the bridge to battle the Bulldogs.

“We’re just looking forward to getting back out there. I think fans are going to be there so it’s going to be fun to play in front of people for the first time in almost like a year and a half. And it will just be a good indicator to see where we’re at and obviously what we need to work on and stuff like that,” said guard Eli Vogel.

“I think it’s great for the communities. We’ve had a great working relationship with UMD. A lot of the players know one another. Local guys on both teams. It’s just great for the Twin Ports basketball community in general,” head coach Greg Polkowski said.

