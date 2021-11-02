49 Essentia Health Staff Members Fired Over Vaccination Status

DULUTH, Minn.- Essentia Health says 49 employees have been fired after failing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by the set deadline or not applying for an exemption.

The hospital confirmed that the employees were let go on Monday.

In August, Essentia Health announced all employees and other contractors who work inside the facilities must get their first vaccine dose by October 1 and the second by November 1.

Essentia released a statement regarding the employee dismissals saying:

“As of today, more than 99% of Essentia Health’s workforce is either vaccinated against COVID-19 or has applied for an exemption. The judicious evaluation of exemption requests continues. Until this process is complete, the full impact on our staffing will not be known. Today, 49 employees were dismissed because they decided against vaccination and chose not to seek an exemption. While we’re sad to see them leave, we respect their decisions. We appreciate their good work, wish them well and these individuals are eligible for rehire at Essentia Health if they change their minds. At Essentia, it is both our privilege to care for patients and our obligation to keep them safe. That’s why, like so many health care systems across the country, we require our employees to be vaccinated against COVID as a condition of their employment. For the overwhelming majority of our colleagues who have complied, we are grateful for their unwavering commitment to patient care.”

Essentia Health currently employs roughly 14,100 people.