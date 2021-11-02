Bent Paddle Helping Raise Money, Awareness of Mental Health Services with New Beer Launch Thursday

DULUTH, Minn.- Experts say mental health issues in kids and teens are rising, so one organization and brewery are teaming up to promote a new beer that raises money for mental health resources.

Bell Bank’s Pay-It-Forward Launch Party at Bent Paddle Brewing this Thursday is raising funds for Amberwing, a Duluth-based center for youth and family wellbeing.

In a survey that the organization sent out, results showed the prevalence of depression in the Duluth area climbed 25% in those under 35 since the start of the pandemic.

Experts there said it’s critical to identify signs your child is experiencing depression and anxiety such as staying home from school more, isolating, or generally feeling more sad or fearful.

“The earlier the intervention the more effective the kids can learn the skills that we teach at Amberwing and learn to implement them throughout their daily lives,” said Becky Hoversten-Mellem, Clinical Supervisor.

They say barriers included embarrassment at seeking help, and even 18% cited the cost of treatment or not knowing where to go.

Organizers say everyone should know about the mental health resources we have in the city and should reach out to them whenever they need to.

“It’s important for the community to know that it’s ok to ask for help,” Hoversten-Mellem said. “Don’t hold back if you’re struggling, let an adult know that you need help.”

Thursday’s event will launch Bent Paddle’s new Pay It Forward pale ale. $1 for each pint and $5 for every growler or crowler purchased will go back to Amberwing for about the next month.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring people together and solve problems and for many, many, many eons, a lot of that has been done over a pint,” said Pepin Young, Director of the Taproom and Retail Operations.

The event goes from 5-8 p.m.