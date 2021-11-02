City Seeing More In-Person Voters

DULUTH, Minn. — With 30% of voter turnout staff with the city say this is a similar election to 2017 with the slate of positions on the ballot.

The Duluth city administrator says, more people are getting out to vote in-person.

This after last year saw a boost in early and absentee ballot votes.

These hyperlocal elections are what can impact the community the most as it’s all about electing the candidates that residents think will have the most impact on the city.

“This year we thought we would see similar. Of course we still have a lot of concerns with Covid throughout the community. But we really didn’t see such a large increase that we did in 2020,” City of Duluth Director of Administrative Services, Chelsea Helmer says.

