Duluth Denfeld’s Hanna Hovland Commits to UMD Softball Team

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Duluth Denfeld’s Hanna Hovland announced that she has committed to joining the UMD softball team.

Last season as a junior, Hovland was an All-Conference First Team selection, while hitting over .500 with six home runs and 20 RBI for the Hunters. She also plays for the Minnesota Renegades club based out of Minneapolis, and also played travel softball for the Minnesota Waves And Twin Ports Rampage.

She’ll sign her National Letter of Intent next week.