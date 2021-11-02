Firefighters, Neighbors Keep Voting Going After Power Outage In Gary-New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A power outage in Gary-New Duluth Tuesday evening didn’t stop votes from being counted there.

When the Rec Center voting location went dark, Councilor Derek Medved said neighbors brought in generators, coffee and candles to keep the voting going.

The Duluth Fire Department showed up with big bright lights, too.

The power eventually came back on, and a city official told FOX 21 a squirrel caused the outage after eating through a wire.