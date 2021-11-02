General Election – November 2, 2021 Results

Below is the up to date results of the key races in Tuesday’s Minnesota General Election

Council Member at Large – Elect 2



Azrin Awal -6,882 votes (30.75%)

Joe Macor -6,131 votes (27.39%)

Terese Tomanek -7,959 votes (35.56%)

Timothy L. Meyer – 1,302 votes (5.82%)

Council Member District 2



Dave Zbaracki -636 votes (24.80%)

Mike Mayou -1,911 votes (74.53%)

Council Member District 4

Howie Hanson -1,311 votes (48.99%)

Renee K Van Nett -1,359 votes (50.78%)

Duluth School Board Member at Large

Kelly Durick Eder -7,173 votes (36.32%)

Loren Martell -4,623 votes (23.41%)

Amber Sadowski – 7,776 votes (39.37%)

Duluth School Board Member District 1

Dana Krivogorsky -950 votes (27.55%)

Rosie Loeffler-Kemp -2,475 votes (71.78%)

School District Question 1 & 2 (ISD 381)

Q1: Shall ISD No. 381 (Lake Superior), Minnesota, be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $44,100,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of public school sites and facilities, including, but not limited to, improvements to William Kelley School, Minnehaha Elementary and Two Harbors High School, including additional square footage at William Kelley School and Minnehaha Elementary, and improvements to building security; mechanical and electrical systems; building envelope; classroom upgrades; water intrusion; ADA upgrades; and repair and betterment District-wide?

RESULTS:

Yes – 61%

No – 39%

Q2: If Question #1 is approved, the School Board of Independent School District NO. 381 (Lake Superior) has proposed to issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $7,300,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of public school sites and facilities, including, but not limited to, improvements to outdoor athletic facilities at William Kelly School and Two Harbors High School, including artificial turf fields; an all-weather track; reconstruction of baseball and softball fields; improved lighting and sound systems; and new bathrooms and concession stands.

RESULTS:

Yes – 45%

No – 55%