Glensheen Mansion is in Decorating Mode for the Holidays

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s about that time of year again. The historic Glensheen Mansion is decking the halls for the holiday season with Christmas trees, lights, ribbons, and more.

The estate workers are decorating both the insides and outsides of the property.

Twenty-five Christmas trees are spread throughout the inside of the mansion, coordinating colors with the theme of each room.

The Glensheen is decorating the insides of the buildings this week and will continue decorating the outside areas of the property next week.

“It’s inspired by the colors and textures that you see within the 39 rooms of the mansion, and this is a year that we’re really looking forward to,” said Experience Designer Emma Deaner. “Last year, we were closed temporarily over the holidays, so I’m really looking forward to celebrating the holidays with everyone.”

The historic estate will be fully decorated for Christmas on November 12 and is welcoming guests to enjoy the property’s complete holiday display that weekend.