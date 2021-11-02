Indigenous Business Owners Network at First-Ever Tribal Contractors Council Summit in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- Indigenous business owners throughout Northern Minnesota got together to network and discuss their industry at the first-ever Minnesota Tribal Contractors Council Summit at Pier B Resort in Duluth.

Organizers say many tribal contractors and businesses who worked on the Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline replacement project are in need of new work.

They also hope the event will help them connect and build relationships not only within the more than 65 industry members present but with other outside businesses or entities to grow their economic landscape and communities they work in.

“To ask individual folks, tribal businesses, what are the needs, what are the obstacles that you see as a native-owned business?” said Jim L. Jones Jr., President of the Minnesota Tribal Contractors Council.

“What about the opportunities for future work? That’s where the Minnesota Tribal Contractors Council comes into play,” he said. What is the next opportunity for these businesses? What are the next steps for building relationships?”

The Minnesota Tribal Contractors Council hopes to have another big meeting this spring.