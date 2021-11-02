MIB’s Ava Butler Signs NLI to Join Mayville State Women’s Basketball

Last season, Butler averaged just over 12 points per game for the Rangers, helping MIB make it all the way to the Class A state semi-finals.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn – This week, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Ava Butler signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Mayville State women’s basketball team.

