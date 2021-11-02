Milestones From Schneider, Olesiak Powers South Ridge Volleyball to Section Semi-Finals

Senior setter Bella Schneider recorded her 1000th set assist and junior libero Adella Olesiak posted her 1000th career dig.

CULVER, Minn. – The South Ridge volleyball team is getting set to take part in the Section 7A semi-finals Wednesday night.

Last week in their win over Carlton, a pair of Panthers hit some major milestones. Senior setter Bella Schneider recorded her 1000th set assist and junior libero Adella Olesiak posted her 1000th career dig.

“I think that was actually one of our better games that we’ve played as a team. I think everyone was just striving for us to accomplish our goals and it was just so exciting that we got to have it, like both of us got in the first game,” Schneider said.

“Two years ago, we both started for the first time and we’ve been playing with each other for two years now and we’ve gotten really close, especially this year we’ve gotten really close,” said Olesiak.

“If you can’t pass the ball and serve receive or dig the ball, you’re not going to have much of an offense. And if you can’t set it, you’re not going to get the kills. They’re both the beginning and the middle part of volleyball. They’re great role models. They’re good students, good kids. They love volleyball and you couldn’t ask for better kids,” head coach Brad Olesiak said.

The Panthers will take on Ely in the section semi-finals up in Hibbing.