Municipal Election Turnout Expecting Steady Numbers

DULUTH, Minn. — Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Precinct judges say, earlier today there was a steady stream of voters.

They say, there is usually bursts of people in the morning, around lunchtime, and right before polls close.

Officials say the turnout is expected to be on par with years past.

Precinct judges want to emphasize how important it is for people to go out and vote during this municipal general election.

“These positions handle everything you deal with day-to-day. Your potholes on the street. Anything city-related. Your school district where your kids go to school. To have input on what your kids do. You should vote on the representatives that you believe in,” Precinct 16 Election Judge, Janet Nelson says.