New London Cafe Under New Ownership

The renovations are expected to wrap up by early next year.

DULUTH, Minn. — New London Cafe in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood is now under new ownership.

They’re wasting no time putting their ideas in motion.

The restaurant will be getting a facelift including new coffee equipment, tables, artwork and more.

They’re also in the process of getting their liquor license.

Owners say that they’re excited to update the cafe to go along with the evolution of the neighborhood.

“I think it’s creating quite a diversity in the area for establishments to go to. We have a little ice cream shop up the way. I think there’s a lot more coming to the lakeside and we’re excited to be part of that growth,” New London Cafe Owner, John Jenkins says.

If you like the smell of freshly ground coffee beans, you’ll want to pop inside, as underwood coffee has set up its roastery in the back of the New London Cafe.