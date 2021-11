UMD Women’s, Men’s Basketball Teams Win Season-Opening Exhibition Games

The women topped the Saints, while the men defeated the Yellowjackets.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a stellar return of basketball to Romano Gym on Tuesday night as the UMD women’s basketball team defeated St. Scholastica 91-22. The Saints were a last-minute replacement for UW-Superior, who had to drop out of the game due to health and safety protocols.

On the men’s side, the Bulldogs knocked off the Yellowjackets 96-55.