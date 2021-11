UW-Superior Women’s Hockey Picks Up Road Win Over St. Scholastica

UWS improves to 3-0 on the season as they'll host Hamline on Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UW-Superior women’s hockey team avenged their exhibition loss two weeks ago to St. Scholastica as the Yellowjackets defeated the Saints 3-2 Tuesday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

