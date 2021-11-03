120 Foot Tall Snowman Postponed From Bentleyville

DULUTH, Minn. — The cost of building material is now partly responsible for the delay in the debut of one of Bentleyville’s newest and biggest attractions.

Back in May, the founder of Bentleyville announced that a 120-foot lit-up iron snowman was going to be built for the site. Bentleyville was partnering with LHB, Braun Intertech, and the local ironworkers 512 to build and engineer it in Duluth, but this operation is going to have to wait a year before the lights can flick on for frosty.

“We’re going to delay it just by a year, various little things are making that delay happen just from very high steel prices going on, and just some last minute logistics with the design and stuff so we’ll bring it here in 2022 is our goal as long as some prices come down to some reality,” Nathan Bentley, Executive Director of Bentleyville said.

Bentleyville is opening for walk-throughs on November 20th, but the holiday attraction still needs more volunteers to help put up the lights. You can sign up to help out on Bentleyville’s website.