City of Duluth Reveals General Election Voter Turnout

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth was one of many areas that held a general election Tuesday, this one to elect several city council and school board positions.

We see new names like Azrin Awal, Terese Tomanek, and Mike Mayou, while Renee van Nett returns for another 4 years.

The voter turnout was only around 22%, which is 6% less than the voters who showed at the polls for the 2017 election. The city of Duluth wants to thank those who came out to vote, and remind people of the importance of it as well.

“These are the people that are really making the decisions that impact you on a day to day basis, they’re accessible to you as a citizen of Duluth, they’re your neighbors, in some cases they may be your friends, but these are really people who listen to the electorate and are making decisions that can impact you directly,” Chelsea Helmer, Director Of Administrative Services, said.

The next election for council will be in 2023, but next year, Minnesota will hold its governor’s race, which should bring a higher voter turnout.