Duluth East Boys Soccer Drop Class AAA State Semi-Final Match to Rosemount

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Senior Kai Hoffman would score the lone goal for the Duluth East boys soccer team, but it wouldn’t be enough as they fell to Rosemount 2-1 in the Class AAA state semi-finals Wednesday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Greyhounds will face Rochester Mayo in the third place game. That match will take place Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at the West St. Paul Sports Center.