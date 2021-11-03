Duluth’s Snow Removal Assistance Program is Now Accepting Applications

DULUTH, Minn.- The city of Duluth’s snow removal assistance program is back for its third year, helping senior residents or people with disabilities remove the snow on their property.

The snow removal assistance program only accepts 25 seniors or people with disabilities who need extra help this winter.

To qualify for the assistance program, seniors must be 60 years or older, and applications are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Each assisted resident is paired with a volunteer shoveling snow on the ground between the resident’s front door and sidewalk.

“Winter lasts up here in the Northland almost six months out of the year, so it’s an opportunity for them to be outside and more importantly, get to doctors’ appointments, to see loved ones, and have an opportunity to engage throughout the winter,” said Duluth’s Human Rights Officer Carl Crawford.

To apply for the snow removal assistance program as a resident or volunteer, check out the City of Duluth website. Volunteers must commit to the entire snow season.