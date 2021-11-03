Minnesota Pit Bull Rescue Searching for More Foster Homes, Adopters

Based in the Twin Cities Metro Area, Minnesota Pit Bull Rescue Serves the Entire State

DULUTH, Minn. – Serving the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota Pit Bull Rescue has worked for years to pair stigmatized bully breeds with the right families after they’re moved from states such as Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia.

Just last year, they helped rescue a record number of 200 pit bulls from life-threatening situations.

On average, they help place over 100 pit bulls into new homes in Minnesota annually.

The small non-profit organization makes sure fosters, and adopters go through an extensive background check.

Questions asked to potential fosters/adopters include address, who’s living in the household, insurance, where you plan to conduct training, and what your lifestyle is like.

You’ll also be asked to include two references that will be contacted prior to a decision being made.

“It’s going to take the right owner who’s going to be able to commit to working with each dog and each individual dog’s needs,” said Natalie Mackowick, volunteer coordinator with MN Pit Bull Rescue.

“We even make sure when we bring the foster dogs in that we’re placing them in the right foster homes from the very beginning. It’s important we don’t just bring a dog in and throw it into a foster home if it’s not the right mix for that dog,” said Joan Lindquist, a foster coordinator with MN Pit Bull Rescue.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering from Minnesota Pit Bull Rescue, click here.

There is a monthly orientation meeting that takes place if you’re looking to learn more. This month, it’s happening on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.