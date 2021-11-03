One Arrested in Cass County Drug Investigation

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A Pine River man was arrested Saturday in connection to an ongoing drug investigation in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, investigators, along with the Minnesota State Patrol, made a traffic stop on a vehicle Saturday in the Motley area.

The driver, a 44-year-old Pine River man, was detained.

Authorities say a search of the man’s vehicle was conducted and roughly 456 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine was found during the search.

Formal charges are pending.