Prep Volleyball: Proctor, Greenway, Cloquet, Grand Rapids Advance to Section Finals

The Rails, Raiders, Lumberjacks and Thunderhawks punched their tickets to the section championship games.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In the Section 7AA volleyball semi-finals, Proctor defeated Mesabi East 3-1 and Greenway swept Rush City 3-0. The Rails will battle the Raiders Saturday in the section championship game. The match will take place at Hermantown High School at 4 p.m.

And in Section 7AAA, it was Cloquet over Hermantown 3-1 and Grand Rapids topped North Branch 3-1. The Lumberjacks will face the Thunderhawks in the section title game Saturday at Hermantown High School at 1 p.m.