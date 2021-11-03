Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Fox 9) – Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report by Tom Pelissero, NFL Network reporter.

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

Rodgers has indicated in the past that he was “immunized.”

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers said. “You know, there’s a lot of a lot of conversation around it, around the league and a lot of guys who have made statements and have not made statements, owners who made statements, you know, there’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There’s guys who’ve been vaccinated, contracted covid. So it’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”

Pelissero tweeted that Rodgers informed teammates of the test result on Wednesday morning.

The positive test means Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.