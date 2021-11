DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re a fan of the Duluth Airshow, you can get your tickets for next year in just days.

Tickets for the July 16 and 17 air show go on sale Wed., Nov. 10 at DuluthAirshow.com.

Sales start at 8 a.m.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Duluth Airshow after the Blue Angles had the title in 2021.