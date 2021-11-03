Two Dogs Die After Mobile Home Fire in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, a mobile home in East Superior caught fire, leaving two dogs dead.

Superior’s Station 3 fire crew responded to the scene on the 4900 block of Bay Drive, where flames were shooting out of the home’s windows. Eventually, all three stations were called to the scene and remained on site until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters were unable to enter the home due to the severity of the fire and structure damage. Residents of the house made it out of the structure without injury before Superior Fire arrived on the scene.

“The crews went to the area of the bedroom and tried to make an exterior grab by cutting a hole in the side of the bedroom to access and look for those pets, but at that point, the fire advanced quite a bit,” said Superior Fire Department Battalion Chief Cameron Vollbrecht. “There was actually fire coming out of the windows, and so we went all defensive which means we’re putting water into the structure from the exterior because it was impossible to make entry into the building.”

Fire crew members had to access a new water source after running out of their onboard 1,000-gallon water tank within the first few minutes of responding to the scene.

Firefighters poured water into the building from the outside as it was too dangerous for them to enter.

“One of the residents noticed that there was a smell and woke up the rest of them and noticed fire in one of the rooms, and they exited the building at that point,” said Vollbrecht. “So right now, we don’t think it’s suspicious; however, we have a fire investigator on the scene looking at it, and we’re not ready to make the call for what caused a fire until I can complete her investigation.”

More updates on the mobile home fire as Fire Investigators are still looking into the cause of the incident.