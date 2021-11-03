Two Dogs Die in Superior Mobile Home Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A mobile home in Superior was completely destroyed and two dogs were killed in a fire that broke out late Tuesday night.

Superior fire crews were dispatched to 4920 Bay Drive around 11:09 p.m. on reports of a structure fire.

According to the Superior Fire Department, when crews arrived at the scene they found a mobile home engulfed in flames with fire coming out of the roof and most of the windows.

All the occupants made it out safely but reported to fire crews that there were still two dogs inside.

Crews attempted to locate the dogs but were not able to enter the home due to heavy fire and structural damage.

Fire crews were on scene until 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The home and contents are a total loss estimated at around $100,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

All three on-duty engine companies and an off-duty call back crew worked the fire. Additional off-duty fire crews serviced other emergency calls during the fire.