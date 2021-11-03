Two Harbors Area Food Shelf Getting Ready for Holiday Season

Employees pre-packaged boxes of meals with all the essentials.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — The two harbors area food shelf has continued to be in high demand in the community.

The non-profit originally started with curbside pickup last year with the pandemic, but then shifted to a drive-thru model which they say has been very successful.

Right now, they’re boxing up thanksgiving kits for the holidays.

“That includes kind of the staples you would use on thanksgiving. So your stuffing. Your gravy. Kind of the essentials to make a pumpkin pie. We are looking to be able to get turkeys to distribute for each household as well. Just kind of the basics for thanksgiving dinner we are looking to provide that to each household,” Two Harbors Food Shelf Manager, Kelsey Dooley says.

If you would like to donate to the food shelf, workers say the best way is to simply donate money, as they know how to stretch out each dollar as much as possible while buying food.