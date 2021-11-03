UMD Men’s Hockey to Open NCHC Play Against Western Michigan

Both teams come in with matching 5-1 records and both are ranked in the top ten nationally.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team will be back in action this weekend and it will be the start of NCHC play.

The Bulldogs will take on Western Michigan. Both teams come in with matching 5-1 records and both are ranked in the top ten nationally. However, since 2018, UMD is 1-4-1 at the Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo.

“I think it’s a little smaller rink so there just maybe a little bit quicker on pucks, really hard on their forecheck. They just make it tough, almost give you no room out there. I think we just got to simplify our game and know that they’re going to be hard on us, not give us a lot of room and just make simple plays,” said team captain Noah Cates.

“I think they play whatever style you want. I think defensively they’ve got some really good-sized D back there that don’t give you a lot of room. It’s a different style team than coming off Minnesota in a hostile environment. You’re going to get thrown right into it after the week off,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

Puck drop for Friday and Saturday’s games is set for just after 6 p.m.