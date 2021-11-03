Update: Embarrass Man Facing Arson, Burglary Charges in Connection to Iron Range Fire, Accident

1/3 (courtesy: Northland FireWire)

2/3 (courtesy: Northland FireWire)

3/3 (courtesy: Northland FireWire)

UPDATE: BALKAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Minnesota man is facing multiple charges, including first-degree arson and third-degree burglary in connection to the Tuesday night Iron Range fire that destroyed a garage and four vehicles.

According to the St. Louis Couty Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of a fire on the 5900 block of Krogerus Road around 7:12 p.m.

The homeowner told police he arrived home and found his garage on fire.

He also reported to police that he saw a man he knew fleeing from the area in a truck.

According to reports, the man was believed to be involved in starting the garage fire.

Shortly after law enforcement and fire crews arrived at the fire, the suspect, a 36-year-old Embarrass man, returned to the scene driving his truck.

The suspect was seen speeding down Krogerus Road when his truck collided with the back of a parked fire truck.

The suspect was arrested without incident at the scene.

He is facing charges of first-degree arson, third-degree burglary, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.

The garage and four cars were a total loss from the fire.

No injuries were reported in the crash or the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the MN State Fire Marshal’s Office.

BALKAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Authorities say a fire in Balkan Township destroyed a garage and four vehicles Tuesday evening.

According to the Northland FireWire, the fire was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 5900 block of Krogerus Road.

While fire crews were working to extinguish the blaze, a Chisholm Fire Department rescue truck was hit from behind by another vehicle.

The truck was parked and unoccupied at the time of the accident.

No injuries were reported.

The FireWire reports that the person that hit the rescue truck was arrested at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. The crash is currently under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department.