UWS Women’s, Men’s Soccer Teams Will Each Host UMAC Championship Games

The women blanked Minnesota Morris and the men defeated Northwestern.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Senior Annah Schussman scored twice and become the program’s all-time leader in goals scored as the UW-Superior women’s soccer team defeated Minnesota Morris 6-0 Wednesday afternoon in the UMAC semi-finals.

The Yellowjackets move on to face Northwestern in Saturday’s UMAC championship game at 2 p.m.

On the men’s side, they knocked off Northwestern 5-1, thanks to a pair of goals from Blake Doyea. UWS will host Bethany Lutheran in the title game Saturday at 4:30 p.m.