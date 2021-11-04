Chancellor Black Announces Retirement From UMD

DULUTH, Minn. — Since 2010, UMD has been led by Chancellor Lendley Black, but his time is coming to an end as he announced his retirement Thursday.

For twelve years, Chancellor Black has worked to stabilize financial challenges, improve facilities, and increase graduation rates.

Under his administration, private contributions to the university have jumped from a collective $5 million in 2011, to almost $10 million in more recent years.

He has also served as a theater professor, and created a $170 million dollar campaign that has lasted for 10 years, but for Black, it’s time to sit back and start enjoying life.

“I’ve done lot at UMD and I’m very proud of my accomplishments, and I love the community, I love the university, but I’m at a point in my life where I’m certainly not getting any younger and I want to be able to retire, and enjoy my family in ways I haven’t been able to,” Lendley Black said.

The chancellor will work the remainder of the 2021 to 2022 school year, then Joan Gabel, The University of Minnesota System President will be on the hunt for his new replacement.