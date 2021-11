Cloquet-Carlton Girls Soccer Drops Class AA State Semi-Final Match to Benilde-St. Margaret’s

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – In the Class AA girls soccer state semi-finals, Benilde-St. Margaret’s defeated Cloquet-Carlton 3-0 Thursday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Lumberjacks will face the Academy of Holy Angels Friday in the third place game. That match will take place at 11 a.m. at the West St. Paul Sports Center.