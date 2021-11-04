Duluth School District Begins Voluntary Vaccine Clinics at Elementary Schools

On Thursday, the Duluth school district began hosting voluntary vaccination clinics starting at Laura MacArthur Elementary school.

DULUTH, Minn. — After FDA and CDC approval, the Pfizer vaccine is now available for 5 to 11-year-olds.

The Duluth school district is one of the first districts in Minnesota to offer a vaccine clinic to those who want to get the shots.

“We are one of the first sites in the state of Minnesota to give vaccinations for our students,” Duluth Public School District Superintendent, John Magas says.

On Thursday, the Duluth school district began hosting voluntary vaccination clinics starting at Laura MacArthur Elementary school.

“I’m hoping that you can have those thoughtful conversations at home and think about talking about taking advantage of the vaccine clinic. If not today, then in days to come,” Laura MacArthur Elementary School Principal, Jim Erickson says.

Students in the 5-11 age range will receive a smaller dose than people in older age groups providing the same protection of the Covid-19 virus allowing classes to continue to learn in-person.

“It’s really difficult to have a kid home who is also trying to learn from home while their teacher is trying to do their best. So I am thrilled that we are here I am thrilled that we are at this day,” Duluth Mayor, Emily Larson says.

The district was selected to pioneer the in-school voluntary clinics because of the layered protection each school such as mask-wearing.

“When we were taking the recommendations of the county and the state very seriously and making sure they were following them to a tee,” Magas says.

District leaders want to remind parents that the clinics are strictly voluntary, that they need to be present with their child and the second dose will be administered no earlier than three weeks from the first.

“We’re not forcing anybody to have a vaccine that doesn’t want the vaccine and doesn’t have that parent permission,” Magas says.

The next clinic will be on Monday at Stowe Elementary and Homecroft Elementary and two schools per day after that.

Appointments are recommended but the clinics will take walk-ups if supplies allow.

For more information on future voluntary clinics, click here.