Life 97.3 Hosts Winter Clothing Drive

DULUTH, Minn. — The Christian radio station life 97.3 partnered with other businesses to hold a clothing drive on Thursday.

It was the third annual event and the first time the radio station has hosted it.

The drive was looking for jackets, gloves, hats, mittens and other articles of clothing to help get kids ready for the winter season.

Staff with the station say, they are happy they can make an impact and help the less fortunate in the community.

“Everyone I help is a victory. I think that’s what we have to look at here. Every jacket we get is a victor. Every child we have clothed is a victory,” Life 97.3 Director of Business & Donor Advancement, Nicole Dumars says.

Farmers Insurance on Superior street and DLH Clothing in West Duluth were also part of the drive.