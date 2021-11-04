Memorial Blood Centers Holds Blood Drive at UMD

DULUTH, Minn. — The shortage for blood continues nationwide, and UMD did its part Thursday in holding a drive, and trying to help a local provider.

The Memorial Blood Centers in Duluth is also experiencing this shortage, but were able to stop by and set up a pop-up blood donation spot at the Kirby Student Center at UMD.

They had a positive turnout with a full schedule and walk-ins of community members, faculty and students, and while some were able to donate again, others donated for the first time and were able to feel the impacts right away.

“Like you, that if you donated blood, you could be walking around some day and meet someone who is actually alive because of what you’ve done, taking that simple time and the simple act of stepping up and helping save lives,” Paul Charles, Driver And Greeter Registrar For Memorial Blood Centers said.

And for a bulldog who has never donated before, this was one more step in overcoming a fear, but it has a higher reward than normal.

“All throughout high school there was donations that came through and I had a really bad needle fear so I kept pushing it off so I was kind of trying to get over that fear, so I got my tattoo, got all my shots things like that, so I figured this is the next best step and give blood, I’ve always wanted to give blood,” Bailey Fillman, Senior At UMD said.

Memorial Blood Centers reminds donors that anyone over 17 years old is able to donate, or 16 with a parents permission, and to check online to read about your eligibility too.