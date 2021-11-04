Michigan Will No Longer Tax Tampons, Other Feminine Products

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will no longer apply the 6% sales tax to tampons and other menstrual products under legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The change will take effect in early February.

Supporters of the new law said the feminine products are a necessity, not a luxury, and should be exempt from taxation like other medically necessary items.

About 15 states with sales taxes do not tax menstrual hygiene products.

The law will reduce Michigan’s sales and use tax revenue by roughly $6.3 million a year, a sliver of $11 billion in sales and use tax collections.