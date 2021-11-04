Ninth Annual Junk Hunt Kicks Off at The DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — More than 125 booths were set up at the DECC Thursday for the ninth annual Junk Hunt which is much more than a garage sale.

One person’s trash might be another’s treasure, vendors and shoppers come from all over the country for this annual event, and having been around for almost 10 years now, it gains the recognition it deserves because vendors come with refurbished, vintage and antique goods that people love to look through.

“Yeah it’s a good kick off for the holidays, you can buy gifts for friends and family or to just redecorate your house to get some inspiration. So, it’s just a really fun place for women, families, yeah husband and wives to come and shop and just have fun,” Hannah Johnson, Assistant at the Junk Hunt, said.

Tickets are $7 online and $8 at the door, the hunt continues Friday and Saturday at the DECC from 9 to 4.