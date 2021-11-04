Playoff Hopes Hang in the Balance as UMD Football Hosts Augustana

Augustana is in second and UMD is eighth, which means a win for the Bulldogs could push them over the top.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the UMD football team will return to Malosky Stadium. And if the Bulldogs want to make it to the postseason, they’ll have to take down one of the best teams in the country.

UMD will host Augustana, the 17th-ranked team in the nation, thanks to their second-best offense and defense in the NSIC. In the super regional rankings, which determine national playoff berths, Augustana is in second and UMD is eighth, which means a win for the Bulldogs could push them over the top.

“Honestly, all we’re focused on right now is this week. We don’t look at weeks in the future. We’re just thinking about going 1-0 this weekend on Saturday and that’s honestly all that matters,” said quarterback Garrett Olson.

“It’ll be great to have home-field advantage and our home crowd. The atmosphere at Malosky Stadium is awesome. Augustana, they’re a good team. They’re going to bring their best and we got to bring our best and execute at a high level,” running back Wade Sullivan said.

“The playoff picture is starting to narrow down. We’re in the mix right now and that’s where we needed to be heading into this weekend. Augustana is not in a lot of a different spot. It’s kind of a win-or-go-home and we have a chance to play a good football team this week,” said head coach Curt Wiese.

Kick-off at Malosky Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m.