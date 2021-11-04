Proctor/Hermantown’s Emma Stauber Re-Signs with Minnesota Whitecaps

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey coach Emma Stauber will be continuing her pro hockey career with the Minnesota Whitecaps.

This will be her fifth season with the team, helping the Whitecaps earn a berth in the Isobel Cup Final in each of the past three seasons, including winning it all back in 2019. Stauber is best known for leading the Mirage to their first state title in program history last season in the Class A state tournament.