St. Scholastica Volleyball’s Alicia Draper Earns Third Straight Conference Defensive Player of the Year Honor

Draper ranked second in all of Division III in digs per set and is currently 10th in program history in career digs.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica’s Alicia Draper has been named MIAC Co-Defensive Volleyball Player of the Year.

The junior becomes the first player in program history to win three straight conference awards as Draper was named UMAC Defensive Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons, including UMAC Rookie of the Year in her freshman campaign. Draper ranked second in all of Division III in digs per set and is currently 10th in program history in career digs.