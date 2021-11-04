UMD Chancellor Lynn Black Announces Retirement

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD Chancellor Lendley Black announced his retirement Thursday after 12 years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Black started at UMD in August 2010 after serving as Vice President for Academic Affairs in Kennesaw, Georgia from 2002 until he was promoted in 2006 to Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, a position he held until he came to Duluth.

“Since 2010, Lynn has served as UMD’s chancellor, elevating the campus’ distinctive strengths, reputation, and presence, including through comprehensive strategic planning, new degree creation, and student life programming,” said University of Minnesota System President Joan Gabel. “He has also been a strong advocate for academic excellence, student success, research, and Bulldog Athletics. He has promoted the arts, economic development, and diversity, equity, and inclusion at UMD and within the Duluth community.”

Chancellor Black will work through the 2021-2022 academic year.

University of Minnesota System President Joan Gabel has announced her intentions to conduct a national search for his successor.