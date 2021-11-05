Annual Rivet Run Happening Sunday at Pattison State Park

Participants Must Register by Saturday, Nov. 6 at Noon

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In this week’s Active Adventures we are getting ready for the Rivet Run with Eve Graves which happens this Sunday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m.

The Rivet Run is a 5k trail run/walk fundraiser for the upkeep of hiking and ski trails at Pattison State Park.

Registration is $20 and must be completed online by noon Saturday, Nov. 6. This run/walk will be adhering to COVID protocols.

Click here for more information about the event and to register.