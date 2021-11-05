At-Large Council Members Tomanek, Awal Speak Out After Election Victory

New Council Members will be Sworn in Come January 2022

DULUTH, Minn. – Two new at-large Duluth city council members have been elected to their positions earlier this week.

We caught up with Terese Tomanek, who was previously appointed to fill the position of councilor Barb Russ last year, and newly elected Azrin Awal, Duluth’s first Asian American to sit on the council.

For Tomanek, she looks forward to continuing the conversation and action on affordable housing options within the City of Duluth.

Tomanek said, “I feel that the most important job is to listen to constituent concerns. I really enjoy hearing people’s requests of the city, what can I do to help, and I’m always interested in parks and libraries. How can I get more money for parks, and how can I support our libraries?”

Tomanek thanked all the residents of Duluth for expressing their right to vote and urges everyone to stay involved, use their voice, and reach out to the city council if there’s an issue in their neighborhood.

As for Awal, coming from a working-class, immigrant, and Muslim background gives her the drive and passion to connect all residents of the community moving forward.

“My expectations are that I will continue to work hard and advocate for people whose voices are often lost in the process, whose voices aren’t often heard, and really bring stories of our community to the forefront,” said Awal.

Awal currently works in human services. She’s looking forward to hearing residents’ stories of success, and struggles, and moving forward to make the City of Duluth a better place for all.